Loading articles...

Life-threatening injuries in Brampton double-shooting

Last Updated Apr 12, 2018 at 10:03 pm EDT

Two people have suffered life-threatening injuries in a double-shooting in Brampton on Thursday night.

Peel Regional Police say the incident occurred in the area of Clementine Drive and Pergola Way, near Mavis Road and Steeles Avenue West around 8:30 p.m.

Police say uniform, tactical and K-9 units are on the scene.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies