Fire breaks out in basement of Danforth sushi restaurant

Last Updated Apr 12, 2018 at 8:01 am EDT

Emergency crews on scene after fire broke out in the basement of 8 Sushi on April 12, 2018. CITYNEWS

Officials are investigating the cause of a basement fire at a sushi restaurant on the Danforth.

The two-alarm fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Thursday at “8 Sushi,” near Carlaw Avenue.

Crews said the fire started in the restaurant’s storage room.

Everyone inside the building was able to make it out safely.

Toronto Public Health has also been called in to investigate.

