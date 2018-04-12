Federal Court rules hearing can proceed on pesticides blamed for bee deaths

OTTAWA – Environmental groups say a Federal Court ruling will allow a lawsuit aimed at pesticides blamed for damaging bee populations to go to a full hearing.

They say the decision, released this morning, dismissed an appeal by the federal government and chemical companies to block the case against the commonly used pesticides.

Many studies have found the pesticides, commonly called neonics, are toxic to bees that pollinate many of Canada’s most important food crops.

The environmental groups say Health Canada has repeatedly licenced the chemicals despite never getting complete safety information on them from the manufacturers.

They want the permits for the chemicals to be revoked.

Bee populations have been in serious decline since about 2006.

Neonics use is severely restricted in Europe and Health Canada has also recently proposed new restrictions.