Doug Ford to fire Hydro One CEO and board if elected premier
by Michael Gibbons
Posted Apr 12, 2018 11:07 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 12, 2018 at 11:09 am EDT
Ontario Conservative leader Doug Ford takes questions from journalists during a pre-budget lock-up as the Ontario Provincial Government prepares to deliver its 2018 Budget at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Ford will not bring journalists with him on the campaign trail this spring, a rare move experts say suggests the Tories are keen to keep the unpredictable populist politician out of the hot seat as he takes on two more seasoned rivals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford said he’ll fire Hydro One’s CEO Mayo Schmidt and the entire board if he’s elected as premier.
Ford said it is morally wrong for the the board and CEO to make millions while residents face rising bills.
In Ford’s news conference on Thursday, PC energy critic Todd Smith said he doesn’t know the details about the board contracts when asked about the potential of payouts.
More to come
