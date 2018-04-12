Loading articles...

Driver sought after allegedly mounting curb, yelling at woman

Last Updated Apr 12, 2018 at 12:00 pm EDT

Police are looking for a suspect wanted for dangerous driving near the University of Toronto’s St. George campus on Tuesday.

It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday near College and St. George streets.

While in a car, the female driver allegedly followed a 29-year-old woman, mounted the curb and yelled at her.

The driver then followed the 29-year-old woman until she sought refuge in a store on College.

Police said several people were filming the incident with their cellphones and are asking witnesses to come forward.

