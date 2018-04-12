Canadian men settle for silver in beach volleyball final at Commonwealth Games

GOLD COAST, Australia – Canadians Sam Schachter and Sam Pedlow had to settle for silver Thursday after losing the inaugural Commonwealth Games beach volleyball final to Australians Christopher McHugh and Damien Schumann.

Cheered on by the home crowd, the Australians scored a narrow 21-19, 18-21, 18-16 victory in an entertaining 61-minute match at the Coolangatta Beachfront venue in Gold Coast’s southernmost suburb.

Sarah Pavan of Kitchener, Ont., and Melissa Humana-Paredes of Toronto, ranked No. 1 by the FIVB, faced Australia’s Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar in the later women’s final.

Schachter, from Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pedlow, from Barrie, Ont., are ranked 14th in the world, compared to No. 20 for McHugh and Schumann.

The Canadians had their chances, with a match point at 14-13 in the third set. But two poor serves by Pedlow and a ball into the net cost the Canadians as the Aussies rallied for the win.

Both teams showed off some stellar defence and, via Pedlow and McHugh, some real firepower at the net.