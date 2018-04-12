Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Canada's Meaghan Benfeito wins silver for 2nd straight day at Commonwealth Games
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 12, 2018 12:21 pm EDT
GOLD COAST, Australia – Canadian diver Meaghan Benfeito won her second silver medal in as many days at the Commonwealth Games, finishing runner-up to Australia’s Melissa Wu in the 10-metre platform Thursday.
The 29-year-old from Montreal won silver Wednesday with teenage partner Caeli McKay of Calgary in the 10-metre synchronized platform at the outdoor Optus Aquatic Centre. McKay was sixth Thursday.
Benfeito won the individual 10-metre event in the Glasgow games four years ago. She also won the 10-metre synchro event in 2014 with the now-retired Roseline Filion and a bronze in the 10-metre synchro in 2006.
Also Thursday, Montreal’s Philippe Gagne won silver in the men’s three-metre springboard behind England’s Jack Laugher.
