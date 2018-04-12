Border agents make 'significant' beer seizure at Lacolle crossing in Quebec

SAINT-BERNARD-DE-LACOLLE, Que. – Border services in Quebec say agents have made a significant beer seizure at the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle crossing.

A spokesman for the Canada Border Services Agency says six pallets of undeclared cases of beer were found hidden in a truck that was crossing the border from New York sometime in April.

The agency tweeted a photo of the seized goods but did not release any further information because the investigation is ongoing.

It’s the second incident involving missing beer to be reported in Quebec this month.

On April 5, police south of Montreal appealed to the public to help them find thieves who made off with nearly 20,000 cases of beer, dried beef and Jack Link’s brand pepperoni.

Longueuil police said at the time the thieves stole delivery trucks from a warehouse and used them to transport the goods.