Scores and Schedule

Last Updated Apr 11, 2018 at 2:40 am EDT

Tuesday’s Games

CONCACAF Champions League semifinal

Toronto FC 1 Club America 1

(TFC wins 4-2 on aggregate)

Chivas 0 New York Red Bulls

(Chivas wins 1-0 on aggregate)

AHL

Chicago 4 Milwaukee 3 (SO)

Rockford 5 Iowa 3

NBA

Charlotte 119 Indiana 93

Philadelphia 121 Atlanta 113

Washington 113 Boston 101

Phoenix 124 Dallas 97

Utah 119 Golden State 79

Houston 105 L.A. Lakers 99

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 6 Chicago White Sox 5

Cleveland 2 Detroit 1

Toronto 2 Baltimore 1

Boston 14 N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 11 Texas 1

Minnesota 4 Houston 1

Seattle 8 Kansas City 3

National League

Pittsburgh 8 Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 6 Cincinnati 1

Washington 4 Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 8 Miami 6

St. Louis 5 Milwaukee 3 (11 innings)

San Diego 5 Colorado 2

San Francisco 5 Arizona 4

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 4 Oakland 0

Wednesday’s Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

AHL

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Boston, 8 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston (McCullers 1-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 0-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-2), 2:15 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 1-0) at Baltimore (Gausman 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-1) at Boston (Price 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Texas (Moore 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (McCarthy 2-0) at Washington (Cole 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Guerra 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-1), 1:15 p.m.

San Diego (Perdomo 1-1) at Colorado (Marquez 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 2-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 3:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 0-0) at Miami (Garcia 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Interleague

Oakland (Mengden 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Salt Lake at New York City, 7 p.m.

