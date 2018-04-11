Scarborough location identified for first LCBO run cannabis store

The first provincially run cannabis store in Toronto is set to open in Scarborough.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario and the Ontario Cannabis Store announced Wednesday that the store will be located at 2480 Gerrard Street East in a strip mall near Victoria Park.

Three other shops will be opened in Guelph, Kingston and Thunder Bay.

The agencies say the locations comply with local zoning rules, minimize proximity to schools and factor in where illegal dispensaries are currently operating.

Forty stores are expected to open this year and another 40 by July of next year. In total, the province plans to set up roughly 150 standalone cannabis stores by 2020.

Ontario was the first province to announce a detailed plan to sell and distribute recreational marijuana and will set the legal age to purchase it at 19.

The federal government introduced legislation last April with a goal of legalizing and regulating the use of recreational pot by this summer, but left it up to individual provinces to design their own distribution system and usage regulations.