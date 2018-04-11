Loading articles...

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Scarborough shooting

Last Updated Apr 11, 2018 at 11:40 pm EDT

A man suffered serious injuries in a shooting at Neilson Road and Tapscott Road in Scarborough (Tony Fera/CITYNEWS)

A man suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the Malvern area of Scarborough.

Police say they received reports of gunshots at a residential building in the area of Neilson Road and Tapscott Road just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

They say one victim was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies