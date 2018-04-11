Koe tops Gushue to improve to 2-0 at Grand Slam's Players' Championship

TORONTO – Kevin Koe improved to 2-0 at the Players’ Championship by beating Brad Gushue 10-8 in the night draw Wednesday at the Grand Slam of Curling tournament.

Koe’s Calgary rink used a six-point sixth end to secure the victory over Gushue of St. John’s, N.L.

Gushue started his day with an 8-4 win over Edmonton’s Brendan Bottcher at Mattamy Athletic Centre in a rematch of this year’s Tim Hortons Brier final.

Sweden’s Niklas Edin, who’s coming off a world championship win over Guhsue in Las Vegas last weekend, is also 2-0. Edin scored three in an extra end to down Winnipeg’s Mike McEwen 9-6 in the late draw. He beat Winnipeg’s Jason Gunnlaugson 6-4 in his first match of the day.

In other night draw play, Bottcher downed Toronto’s John Epping 7-1 in six ends, American John Shuster topped Winnipeg’s Reid Carruthers 8-5 and Kyle Smith defeated Bruce Mouat, both from Scotland, 8-3 in six ends.

American Jamie Sinclair, Edmonton’s Laura Crocker and Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones lead the women’s standings at 2-0 while Ottawa’s Rachel Homan is winless through her first two matches.

Jones needed just five ends to rout Nina Roth of the U.S. 9-2 in the late afternoon draw, Crocker downed Homan 9-3 in six ends, and Sinclair edged Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni 6-5.

Sinclair defeated Japan’s Satsuki Fujisawa 7-1 earlier in the day while Crocker outscored South Korea’s EunJung Kim 10-8.

Calgary’s Chelsea Carey bounced back from an 8-7 loss to Tirinzoni to defeat Fujisawa 10-2 in her second game.