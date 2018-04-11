Halifax police probing N.S. freedom-of-information site breach, government says

HALIFAX – The Nova Scotia government says its freedom-of-information disclosure web portal has been breached and Halifax police are investigating.

The admission comes nearly a week after the problem was first noticed and the portal was shut down on April 5.

The government says in all, about 7,000 documents were inappropriately accessed between March 3 and March 5.

Jeff Conrad, the deputy minister of Internal Services, says the government confirmed the information was inappropriately accessed on Friday and filed a complaint to police on Saturday.

Officials say about 250 of the documents contained highly sensitive personal information including birthdates, social insurance numbers, addresses and government services’ client information.

They say credit card information was not accessed.

Conrad couldn’t give an exact figure on how many people have been affected but says it could be “in the thousands.”

He says the breach was discovered when an employee entered a wrong key while accessing data on the site.