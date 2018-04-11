Face of a killer? Police release new images in cold-case murders of B.C. couple

EVERETT, Wash. – Police in Washington state have released images of a man created through groundbreaking DNA technology that they say could help solve the murders of a young British Columbia couple more than 30 years ago.

The composite images released by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office show a white man with fair hair and green or hazel eyes, traits that investigators say are connected to the DNA of the person they believe killed 18-year-old Tanya Van Cuylenborg and 20-year-old Jay Cook.

The bodies of the high school sweethearts from Saanich, B.C., were found in separate locations near Seattle in 1987 after they disappeared on an overnight trip.

Investigators sent forensic evidence to a lab in Virginia, which conducted DNA phenotyping — a process that looks at specific codes to predict a person’s appearance, including eye, skin and hair colour, facial features and ancestry.

The technology cannot predict traits like body weight, but police have released three images predicting what a possible suspect may have looked like at 25, 45 and 65 years old.

Snowhomich Det. Jim Scharf says they’re asking anyone who recognizes the images to get in touch with police, saying 30 years is a long time for Cook and Van Cuylenborg’s families to wait for answers.