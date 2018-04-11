Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
CP NewsAlert: Trainer for Humboldt Broncos dies after crash, death toll now at 16
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 11, 2018 6:08 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 11, 2018 at 6:21 pm EDT
SASKATOON – A woman who worked as a trainer for the Humboldt Broncos hockey team and was on a bus that crashed last week has died.
The family of Dayna Brons says the 25-year-old died this afternoon in Saskatoon hospital from injuries sustained in Friday’s crash.
Her death brings the total number of dead to 16.
Her family says she will be remembered for her smile and her love of sports.
They say she was very proud to be part of the Broncos team.
The team was on its way to a playoff game when the bus collided with a semi truck at an intersection near Tisdale, Sask.
