Loading articles...

Cineplex announces layoffs of full-time workers amid restructuring

A Cineplex theatre is seen Friday May 22, 2015 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.

Cineplex Inc. is laying off “a number of” full-time workers.

The Toronto-based company’s spokesperson Sarah Van Lange is refusing to say exactly how many jobs are being cut, but says the layoffs will impact less than 100 employees.

Lange says the cuts are part of a “small restructuring” happening at the entertainment giant.

She says the changes were prompted by a need to eliminate duplicate roles following several business acquisitions and a plan to roll out a diversification strategy.

The layoffs come as the company aims to reduce its expenses by about $25 million annually.

||||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

HLo

Unless there are private viewings, don’t open until the evening. Other than summer and Xmas along with few public holidays I don’t see they have too much business on weekdays daytime times. And yet most of the staff have to be at work.

April 11, 2018 at 1:47 pm