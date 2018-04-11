Loading articles...

Calgary truck company owner 'sorry' for hockey bus crash that killed 15

Last Updated Apr 11, 2018 at 3:21 pm EDT

The wreckage of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Sask., is seen Saturday, April, 7, 2018. A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 14 and sending over a dozen more to the hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

CALGARY – The owner of a trucking company involved in a horrific collision that killed 15 people on the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus says he is sorry

Sukhmander Singh told The Canadian Press he is “sorry for everything.”

He says it’s a “tough time for everybody.”

Singh says he doesn’t have any work and his trucking company has been shut down.

Alberta Transportation said Tuesday it had ordered the company that owns the truck involved in Friday’s crash near Tisdale, Sask., to keep its only other vehicle off the road.

Transportation Minister Brian Mason said Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. started operating last fall, and hasn’t had any violations or convictions or been involved in any collisions until this one.

The Broncos were heading to Nipawin for a playoff game when their bus and a semi truck carrying a load of peat moss collided at an intersection.

There were 29 people on the bus. Fifteen people died and 14 were injured.

The driver of the truck survived the crash.

