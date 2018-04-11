3 men, woman arrested in Mount Dennis stabbing

Three men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 21-year-old in the Mount Dennis area.

Police were called to the area of Weston Road and Denarda Street around 5 p.m. on Monday. They say an altercation occurred between the victim and several males which resulted in the 21-year-old being stabbed in the eye.

The victim was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery.

On Tuesday, police arrested Zaid Mohammed, 21, Tyrell Smith, 20 and Daniel Douglas, 22, all of Toronto and charged them with attempted murder and weapons dangerous.

A 20-year-old female, Darlique Rand, has been charged with threatening death.