U2 practising at Montreal-area venue ahead of tour

LAVAL, Que. – Several employees at a Montreal-area music venue are confirming rumours that U2 are practising there ahead of their upcoming tour.

They tell The Canadian Press the Irish group has chosen Place Bell in Laval to prepare for the “eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE” tour, which begins in Oklahoma on May 2.

There has been no official word from Place Bell, Universal or evenko, which promotes and produces shows.

U2 are playing Montreal’s Bell Centre on June 5 and 6.