Two women charged in missing girl investigation

Toronto police say two women have been charged in an investigation into a missing girl from Scarborough.

The six-year-old girl was found safe after going missing from Scarborough for several hours on Tuesday.

She had been last seen at her mother’s apartment at Gilder and Lord Roberts drives, near Eglinton and Midland avenues, around 1 a.m. When the mother woke up just before 8 a.m., she was gone.

She was located just before 1 p.m. at Dufferin and Eglinton Avenue West, which is located on the other side of the city from where she went missing. Officers say the girl approached a bystander looking for help and police were called.

Police have charged one woman with public mischief and another woman with obstructing a peace officer.

They will not be releasing the names of the women to protect the identity of the child.