Two drivers taken to hospital in Brampton crash

Peel police say two drivers have been taken to hospital after a crash in Brampton.

Officers were called to Bovaird Drive East and Richvale Drive just after 8 p.m. Tuesday to a two vehicle collision.

A woman in her 20’s was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while a man in his 40’s was also taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Peel police are investigating the cause of the crash but have not closed any roads in the area.