Calgary trucking company involved in Humboldt bus crash suspended

The Calgary trucking company involved in the Humboldt Broncos crash that killed 15 people has been suspended pending the collision investigation.

The Alberta Transportation minister’s office confirmed to CityNews Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd.’s safety fitness certificate was suspended on April 9, the same day of the collision. The minister’s spokesman added this is standard procedure.

Both Saskatchewan RCMP and Alberta Transportation are investigating.

The Humboldt Broncos were on their way to a playoff game Friday when the bus carrying the junior hockey team collided with a tractor-trailer carrying peat moss just south of Nipawin, Sask. Fourteen people were also injured in the crash, and four remain in critical condition.

The truck driver was not hurt.

The minister’s office said the trucking company has been in operation since September 2017 with no convictions, collisions or violations and recently passed inspections in February and March.

