Tracey Emin sends Brexit message with train station artwork

English artist Tracey Emin poses after officially unveiling her 20-metre-long neon text installation entitled, I Want My Time With You, at St Pancras International train station in London, Tuesday April 10, 2018. Contemporary and sometimes controversial artist, Emin has become best known for her autobiographical and confessional artworks. (John Stillwell/PA via AP)
LONDON – Artist Tracey Emin is addressing Brexit with her latest public artwork, suspended from the ceiling of London’s St. Pancras Station.
The 20-meter (65-foot) neon message reading “I want my time with you” was unveiled Tuesday at the station, terminus for Eurostar trains between London and continental Europe.
Emin says it was inspired by the romance of being met at the end of train journey, but is also “a great subliminal message” saying “I want my time with Europe.”
She says she’s saddened that Britain is leaving the European Union and “is going to be demoted to a tiny island floating around in the North Sea.”
One of the “Young British Artists” who burst onto the art scene in the 1990s, 54-year-old Emin is renowned for her provocative and confessional art.