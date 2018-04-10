Loading articles...

Roma knock Barcelona out of CL with remarkable comeback

Last Updated Apr 10, 2018 at 5:41 pm EDT

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, and Roma's Daniele De Rossi talk as they walk off the pitch during half time in the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between between Roma and FC Barcelona, at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Tuesday, April 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ROME – Roma pulled off an extraordinary comeback with a 3-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday to reach the Champions League semifinals after overturning a three-goal deficit from the first leg.

The Giallorossi advanced on away goals despite losing 4-1 in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

Centre back Kostas Manolas scored the decisive goal with a header from a corner in the 82nd minute amid a deafening atmosphere inside the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma had begun the comeback early when Edin Dzeko controlled an over-the-top pass between two defenders and poked in after six minutes for his sixth goal in this season’s competition.

Then near the hour mark, Dzeko earned a penalty that Daniele De Rossi converted.

Barcelona strikers Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez hardly threatened as Roma dominated possession for long stretches and stifled the Catalan club with high pressure.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies