'Homeland' star to play Rob Ford in movie 'Run This Town:' reports

Billions and Homeland star Damian Lewis is set to portray the late Toronto mayor Rob Ford in a film called Run This Town, according to media reports.

In an interview with Kit magazine, Lewis described being fit with a face prosthetic to better resemble Ford, who died in 2016 after a tumultuous run as mayor that included an infamous crack-smoking scandal.

The film, written and being directed by Ricky Tollman, will be shot in Toronto with co-stars including Canadian actors Nina Dobrev, Mena Massoud and Scott Speedman.

A synopsis of the film revealed by industry website Deadline Hollywood describes it as the story of “a young journalist, desperate to prove himself, who catches wind of a scandal involving a flashy, unpredictable politician with no filter. Political aides attempt to keep their boss in check — and the story under wraps — in order to save their jobs.”

The real reporter who investigated Ford is Robyn Doolittle, who worked for the Toronto Star at the time. American actor Ben Platt plays the role of the journalist in the movie.

I'm glad they're rewriting the fact that it was a female reporter who investigated Rob Ford. Why have a woman be a lead character when a man could do it? Ammaright? https://t.co/Nx3holhuZW — robyndoolittle (@robyndoolittle) April 10, 2018

I have the utmost respect for your accomplishments- I play a totally fictionalized character, an entitled, incapable entry-level reporter (my boss is played by Jennifer Ehle) at a fictional competing newspaper. The film alludes to the successful reporting from the Toronto Star. — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) April 10, 2018

