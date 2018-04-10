Police search for missing girl, 6, in Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for a missing six-year-old girl in Scarborough.

Police say Jasmine Williamson was last seen at Gilder and Lord Roberts drives, near Eglinton and Midland avenues, around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

MISSING:

Jasmine Williamson, 6

-Photograph only

Anyone with info

416 808-4100

Police say when the mom woke up, the child was gone.

Williamson is four-feet six-inches tall and 65 pounds. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing grey pants, and a white-and-green pyjama shirt. She was not wearing a coat.

Police say they have brought in extra officers from other divisions to help with the search.