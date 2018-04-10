Oshawa home gutted by fire

A home in Oshawa has been gutted after a fire ripped through the structure.

Firefighters were called the house on Norwill Crescent just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The platoon chief tells CityNews the occupant believes the fire started in the garage and spread very quickly into the home.

All four occupants were able to escape safely with no injuries.

A home next door sustained some fire damage as well.