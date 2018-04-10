Loading articles...

Oshawa home gutted by fire

CITYNEWS/David Misener

A home in Oshawa has been gutted after a fire ripped through the structure.

Firefighters were called the house on Norwill Crescent just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The platoon chief tells CityNews the occupant believes the fire started in the garage and spread very quickly into the home.

All four occupants were able to escape safely with no injuries.

A home next door sustained some fire damage as well.

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies