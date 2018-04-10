Nova Scotia police chief to stand trial on sex charges involving girl, 17

BRIDGEWATER, N.S. – A Nova Scotia police chief accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl has been committed to stand trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

John Collyer of the Bridgewater Police Service was placed on administrative leave in August 2016 after the province’s Serious Incident Response Team confirmed it was investigating the alleged assault.

Collyer, a 26-year veteran of the force, was suspended in May 2017 after the independent police watchdog laid one charge of sexual assault and two charges of sexual exploitation against him.

The girl was 17 at the time of the alleged offences in Bridgewater between April and July of 2016.

In July 2017, Collyer elected in provincial court to have the case heard by judge alone in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

He said he plans to enter a plea once the matter moves to the higher court.