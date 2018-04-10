Montreal sets up hotline for people to report coyote sightings

MONTREAL – The City of Montreal has set up a hotline for people to report coyote sightings.

Citizens will be able to call 438-872-COYO (2696) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week, to obtain information or inform authorities of sightings.

A committee that was formed in February is organizing information sessions in daycare centres, patrols in various urban parks and door-to-door visits in one particular area where the animal has been seen.

Emilie Thuillier, the mayor of one Montreal borough and the city’s spokesperson on the coyote issue, says the presence of the animals near inhabited areas must be taken seriously.

There were several sightings of at least one coyote in Montreal late last year.

Various other Canadian cities also have coyote hotlines.