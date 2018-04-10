Humboldt native designs sweater to raise money for hockey team, victims’ families

When Kim Rossignol-Lang heard the news her hometown hockey team, the Humboldt Broncos, was involved in a fatal crash she felt helpless.

Along with her friends Nicole Meyer and Charlene Lys — who owns a clothing store in Regina — she decided to design a sweater with the words “Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Strong” to raise funds for the injured and victims’ families.

As soon as they announced the fundraiser, orders came in from across the country.

“The first 24 hours were crazy.” Rossignol-Lang told CityNews. “We were overwhelmed and had over $12,000 worth of orders in less than a day. It’s just three girls trying to reach out to a community that was my home.”

Rossignol-Lang’s husband played in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL), as well as in the United States and Europe. He spent many years traveling Saskatchewan roads on a bus with his teammates.

“Being a former SJHL player as well, it really touches home for me as I played against the Humboldt Broncos back in the day,” Ryan Lang said. “It’s amazing how tight-knit the hockey community is. You never forget who your hockey family is.”

If there is one thing people can take away from the tragedy, Rossignol-Lang hopes that people spread more love and kindness.

“I look at my husband — he traveled on a bus for more than half of his life. I can’t even imagine,” she said. “I just think we need more kindness on a daily basis and maybe unfortunately this tragedy will make people realize we need to put forth kindness more often.”

The women will be taking orders until Sunday, April 22. The sweaters cost $50, with $22 of each purchase towards the Humboldt Broncos. Send a message to Rossignol-Lang on Facebook for more information.