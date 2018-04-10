Loading articles...

Humboldt native designs sweater to raise money for hockey team, victims’ families

Last Updated Apr 10, 2018 at 2:55 pm EDT

Kim Rossignol-Lang designed this sweater to raise funds after the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team was involved in a fatal bus crash on April 6, 2018. HANDOUT/Instagram

When Kim Rossignol-Lang heard the news her hometown hockey team, the Humboldt Broncos, was involved in a fatal crash she felt helpless.

Along with her friends Nicole Meyer and Charlene Lys — who owns a clothing store in Regina — she decided to design a sweater with the words “Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Strong” to raise funds for the injured and victims’ families.

HUMBOLDT BRONCOS Like many of you, we feel helpless but still want to help! After seeing similar ideas, Kim Rossignol, who also grew up in Humboldt, Charlene Lys and her company Cellar Creations who is very generously donating her time to decal the sweaters, and I have decided to sell sweaters (as pictured below) to help the families going threw this tragic and heartbreaking accident. Price is $50 minimum, you can donate more if you want (right now this is covering the cost of the $28 sweater and the remaining $22 is going to the Humboldt Broncos…. More may go to the family if the distributer agrees to sell the sweater for a discounted price) Please contact Kim or myself to place your order by Sunday April 22nd, money must be given before order is placed. Please see sizing chart in comments section!#support #hockey #sjhl #humboldt

As soon as they announced the fundraiser, orders came in from across the country.

“The first 24 hours were crazy.” Rossignol-Lang told CityNews. “We were overwhelmed and had over $12,000 worth of orders in less than a day. It’s just three girls trying to reach out to a community that was my home.”

Rossignol-Lang’s husband played in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL), as well as in the United States and Europe. He spent many years traveling Saskatchewan roads on a bus with his teammates.

“Being a former SJHL player as well, it really touches home for me as I played against the Humboldt Broncos back in the day,” Ryan Lang said. “It’s amazing how tight-knit the hockey community is. You never forget who your hockey family is.”

If there is one thing people can take away from the tragedy, Rossignol-Lang hopes that people spread more love and kindness.

“I look at my husband — he traveled on a bus for more than half of his life. I can’t even imagine,” she said. “I just think we need more kindness on a daily basis and maybe unfortunately this tragedy will make people realize we need to put forth kindness more often.”

The women will be taking orders until Sunday, April 22. The sweaters cost $50, with $22 of each purchase towards the Humboldt Broncos. Send a message to Rossignol-Lang on Facebook for more information.

