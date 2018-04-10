Man stabbed to death during fight in East York 

One man has died after he was stabbed inside a 7-Eleven in East York.

The stabbing happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday at the store at O’Connor Drive and Donlands Avenue after a fight broke out between two men.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was rushed to hospital with multiple stab wounds, but later died from his injuries.

So far, police have not made an arrest or released a description of a suspect.