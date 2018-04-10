Loading articles...

Man dies after fire breaks out at Etobicoke highrise

Last Updated Apr 10, 2018 at 6:27 am EDT

Emergency crews at a fatal apartment fire on La Rose Avenue in Etobicoke on April 10, 2018. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

One man is dead after a fire at a highrise in Etobicoke.

It happened on La Rose Avenue, near Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue West, around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said the fire broke out in the living room of a apartment on the first floor.

Fire crews pulled the man and a cat from the apartment.

Paramedics said the victim was dead when they arrived on scene.

Paramedics said they also transported a female patient to hospital with a medical condition.

There has been no word on what caused the fire.

Fire crews rescue a cat from an apartment fire in Etobicoke, April 10, 2018. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy
