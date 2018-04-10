Man dies after fire breaks out at Etobicoke highrise

One man is dead after a fire at a highrise in Etobicoke.

It happened on La Rose Avenue, near Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue West, around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said the fire broke out in the living room of a apartment on the first floor.

Fire crews pulled the man and a cat from the apartment.

Paramedics said the victim was dead when they arrived on scene.

The fire has been extinguished on La Rose Avenue. Unfortunately, one patient has died as a result of this fire. On behalf of @Toronto_Fire, I extend my sincere condolences to family, friends and those affected by this tragedy. — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) April 10, 2018

Paramedics said they also transported a female patient to hospital with a medical condition.

There has been no word on what caused the fire.