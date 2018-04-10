Loading articles...

Corrective to story on the Humboldt Broncos

Last Updated Apr 10, 2018 at 7:20 pm EDT

HUMBOLDT, Sask. – In stories published on April 8 and 9, The Canadian Press erroneously attributed a statement about the organ donation of Logan Boulet of the Humboldt Broncos to his cousin Julie Kindt. In fact, Julie Kindt did not issue a statement about her cousin.

