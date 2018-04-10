Canadian men down England to reach basketball semifinals at Commonwealth Games

CAIRNS, Australia – Canada defeated England 97-79 Tuesday to earn a berth in the men’s basketball semifinals against New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games.

Canada is fielding an all-U Sports men’s team at the tournament.

UBC’s Conor Morgan led the Canadians with 24 points while Ryerson’s Ammanuel Diresssa added 18 and Carleton’s Munis Tutu scored 16.

The Kiwis defeated the Canadians 82-60 when they met in pool play Monday. New Zealand (2-1-0) and Australia (3-0-0) got byes to the semifinals.

The Canadian women (2-1-0) have already qualified for the semifinals and will play either England or Jamaica.

Canada did not enter a team at the 2006 Games in Melbourne, the only other time basketball has been on the program.