Canada loses appeal of field hockey suspension at Commonwealth Games

GOLD COAST, Australia – The Canadian men’s field hockey team has lost its appeal of Taylor Curran’s one-game suspension at the Commonwealth Games.

The North Vancouver midfielder was cited for foul play following Canada’s 1-0 win over Scotland on Saturday at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.

The decision means Curran misses Tuesday’s match against No. 1 Australia (2-0-0).

Canada, ranked 11th in the world. opened the tournament with a 6-2 loss to No. 9 New Zealand.