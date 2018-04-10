Loading articles...

2-alarm fire at Port Credit home

Last Updated Apr 10, 2018 at 4:30 pm EDT

Mississauga fire is on the scene of a 2-alarm blaze on Canterbury Road in Port Credit.

The 2nd floor of the home is reportedly fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries have been reported.

More to come

