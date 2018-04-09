Loading articles...

Vehicle crashes into downtown convenience store window

Last Updated Apr 9, 2018 at 5:30 am EDT

Emergency crews on scene after a vehicle crashed into a convenience store window on April 9, 2018. CITYNEWS

Police are searching for a vehicle that crashed into a downtown convenience store Monday morning.

It happened just after 2 a.m. at the corner of Sherboune and Dundas streets.

Authorities say a vehicle somehow struck the window of the store and then left the scene.

No injuries were reported.

There’s no vehicle description available at this time.

||||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies