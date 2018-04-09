Striking York University staff rejects school's latest offer

Striking York University teaching staff have organized a march to Queen’s Park and a rally following a ratification vote on Monday.

CUPE 3903 members rejected York University’s latest offer.

The deadline to vote electronically passed on Monday morning and the bargaining unit tells 680 NEWS that members voted overwhelmingly against the offer.

The strike is now in it’s fifth week with benefits, job security and summer-funding being some of the main issues according to the union.

The last strike at the university back in 2015 lasted for 28 days.