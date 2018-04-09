Loading articles...

Striking York University staff rejects school's latest offer

Last Updated Apr 9, 2018 at 2:54 pm EDT

Striking York University staff march towards Queen's Park after rejected an offer from the university on April 9, 2018. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

Striking York University teaching staff have organized a march to Queen’s Park and a rally following a ratification vote on Monday.

CUPE 3903 members rejected York University’s latest offer.

The deadline to vote electronically passed on Monday morning and the bargaining unit tells 680 NEWS that members voted overwhelmingly against the offer.

The strike is now in it’s fifth week with benefits, job security and summer-funding being some of the main issues according to the union.

The last strike at the university back in 2015 lasted for 28 days.

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

Joanner11

When will this stop? how can we get a refund for the payment made for education, why should the kids suffer? Regardless these TA will be paid, there is people out in the job market who cannot get a job, these TA is lucky for what they are making, we need to have the kids back in school. They are the ones losing out.

April 09, 2018 at 3:26 pm