Stamps OL Federkeil says he was in compliance with CFL/CFLPA drug policy

CALGARY – Retired Calgary Stampeders offensive lineman Dan Federkeil faces a two-game suspension if he returns to the CFL after testing positive for a banned substance.

The league announced in a statement Monday that Federkeil tested positive for testosterone.

Federkeil said the positive test was the result of a drug he is using to treat a medical issue, and that he only started taking the drug last year after he decided to retire. The CFL said in its release that Federkeil’s positive result came from an off-season test.

“I have been dealing with a medical issue for two years but the nature of the condition allowed me to postpone treatment because I fully realized the medically prescribed drug was not compatible with the CFL/CFLPA drug policy,” Federkeil said in a statement. “It was only after the 2017 season was over and after I had made the decision to retire that I began the treatment process.”

Players face a two-game suspension for a first drug offence under the joint doping policy of the CFL and the CFL Players’ Association.

A suspended player cannot participate in regular-season or post-season games, but it’s up to determine whether that player can participate in other team activities.

Federkeil, 34, from Medicine Hat, Alta., came out of retirement in 2013 and played five seasons with the Stampeders, helping them to a Grey Cup title in 2014. He announced his retirement for a second time in February.

Previously, he played four seasons with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts from 2006 to 2009. He was on the Colts’ roster when they won the Super Bowl in 2007 but didn’t see action in the game.

He retired from the NFL after the 2009 season.

“The football team was aware of Dan’s situation from the outset and we appreciate him putting his personal comfort on hold so that he could continue to play for us while remaining in compliance with the drug policy,” Stampeders general manager John Hufnagel said in a statement.