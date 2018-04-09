Ron MacLean describes being in hospital with misidentified Humboldt victim

Authorities mixed up the identities of one of the deceased and one of the survivors in the Humboldt Broncos crash, Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Justice said Monday.

The parents of Parker Tobin thought the badly injured person in the hospital was their son, when it fact it was not, it was Xavier Labelle.

“Imagine, the mom and the dad and the brother, they don’t know that they’re not looking at their own boy…”

Ron MacLean of Hockey Night in Canada talks about being in the hospital room with the misidentified boy.

Listen to the audio below.

Earlier Monday, Drew Wilby with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice described the confusion in trying to figure out who was whom.

“A lot of these boys looked alike. They had the blonde hair that was supportive of their team for their playoff run, they’re very similar builds, they’ve all very similar ages and they’re all athletic of course.”