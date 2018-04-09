Raptors hold off Pistons 108-98

DETROIT – Jonas Valanciunas scored 25 points, and the Toronto Raptors scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter before holding on for a 108-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

Detroit was without injured stars Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin for its home finale, but the Pistons still led by 17 in the first half. The margin was only three, however, at halftime, and Detroit managed only 38 points over the final two quarters.

Detroit is out of playoff contention, and Toronto had already wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors played without Fred VanVleet and Serge Ibaka.

Although the result meant little and several key players were out, it was a tight, entertaining game for three quarters. The Raptors led 85-80 at the end of the third before breaking the game open.

Toronto led 100-81 in the fourth before a 14-2 run by Detroit. Pistons rookie Luke Kennard took a 3-pointer that would have cut the deficit to four, but it rattled out.

Valanciunas didn’t play at all in the fourth, but he’d done plenty already. He finished 11 of 13 from the field and made his only attempt from beyond the arc.

HELD OUT

In addition to Drummond (sore Achilles tendon) and Griffin (right ankle contusion), the Pistons were also without Reggie Bullock (left knee swelling).

VanVleet was out with lower back tightness, and Ibaka had the night off to rest for Toronto.

TIP-INS

Raptors: DeMar DeRozan scored 16 points. … Toronto outscored Detroit 60-38 in the paint.

Pistons: Kennard led Detroit with 20 points and Reggie Jackson scored 16 with nine assists. Ish Smith had 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

Pistons: Visit the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

This version has been corrected to show that Ish Smith, not Langston Galloway, scored 15 points for Detroit.