Provinces, territories agree to billions in spending on Liberal housing strategy

OTTAWA – Provinces and territories are giving the Trudeau Liberals’ national housing strategy a necessary financial boost to make the plan a reality.

Sources say all provinces and territories, except Quebec, are agreeing to spend billions over the next decade on a range of new policies under the housing strategy, including a new portable housing benefit.

The announcement to be made this afternoon is catching housing advocates off-guard because of the speed with which the deal has been struck.

The Liberals in November unveiled their housing plan, an ambitious 10-year project with about $40 billion in spending.

The strategy rests on territorial, provincial and private sector partners picking up about $8.6 billion in costs to go with new and previously promised federal spending.

Along with the spending, sources say provinces and territories will sign on to an overarching framework that will set out goals and reporting requirements for all the spending.