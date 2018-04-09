Loading articles...

Podcast: Humboldt Strong

A cross made out of hockey sticks is seen at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., Monday, April, 9, 2018. A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15 and sending over a dozen more to the hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Trying to make sense of it all.

As the country continues to try to grapple with what happened in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, 680 NEWS and its news partners across the country came together in conversation to examine the stories, reaction, fallout and impact of this devastating incident.

Listen to this special report below.

