More staffing needed to address anticipated influx of asylum seekers: union

OTTAWA – More staffing resources are needed to address an anticipated spike in illegal border crossings from the U.S. this summer, says the union that represents customs and immigration officers.

Jean-Pierre Fortin, national president of Canada’s Customs and Immigration Union, says the government’s preparations for another influx of irregular migrants this summer is largely a reallocation of staff from other areas of the country.

He warns it could lead to overworked border security staff and longer wait times at ports of entry across the country as the busy summer travelling season sets in.

The union wants the government to instead commit to hiring more customs and immigration staff.

The Immigration Department says it has a national operations plan to deal with spikes in illegal border crossings, including $72 million from this year’s federal budget for the Canada Border Services Agency and $10 million for the RCMP.

Meanwhile, Canada continues its outreach efforts through its U.S. embassies and consulates general in an effort to stop the flow of illegal migrants and get the message out that entering Canada illegally is not a free ticket into the country.