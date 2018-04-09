Male's death in Brampton on Sunday now investigated as homicide

Peel police’s homicide unit is investigating the death of a male in Brampton.

Police say they were called to Middleton Way and MacKay Street near Bovarid Drive East around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Initially, police treated it as a suspicious death.

The age of the victim is not yet known, and police have not revealed the cause of death.

So far, no information has been released on any arrest or on a suspect.