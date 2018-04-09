Loading articles...

WATCH LIVE: Hospital updates status of Humboldt bus crash survivors

Last Updated Apr 9, 2018 at 6:34 pm EDT

Members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team are shown in a photo posted to the team Twitter feed, @HumboldtBroncos on March 24, 2018 after a playoff win over the Melfort Mustangs. RCMP say they are at the scene of a fatal collision involving a transport truck and a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos northeast of Saskatoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Twitter-@HumboldtBroncos MANDATORY CREDIT

Officials with the Saskatchewan Health Authority are providing an update on the surviving victims of the tragic bus crash that claimed 15 lives last Friday.


In a news release, the hospital said as of noon today, 12 individuals remain in hospital; four patients are in critical condition, four patients are in serious condition and four patients are in stable condition.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies