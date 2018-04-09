Germany: Muenster crash driver had no license for weapon

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
People light candles during a memorial service in front of the Muenster, western Germany, cathedral Sunday, April 8, 2018, one day after a man killed two people and injured 20 others by crashing into people drinking outside a popular bar before killing himself. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)
BERLIN – A German security official says the man who drove a van into a crowd in Muenster had no license for the gun with which he then killed himself.
The 48-year-old German killed two people when he crashed into the crowd outside a popular bar in the western city on Saturday afternoon. He then fatally shot himself in the van.
Herbert Reul, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state where Muenster is located, told WDR 5 radio Monday that “he had no weapons license. It was not a properly acquired weapon.”
Police have said that an email sent to a neighbour among others late last month contained “vague indications of suicidal thoughts, but no indications of a danger to other people.” They say there’s no indication of any political motive.