Fox News mistakenly posts graphic showing it lags in trust

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Fox News inadvertently posted a graphic showing it lagged other cable news networks in trustworthiness.

It happened during a segment Sunday on “Media Buzz.” Host Howard Kurtz was talking about a Monmouth University poll about whether the media regularly or occasionally report fake news.

But the graphic on the screen showed results from another question about what cable news outlets do respondents trust more. Fox News was last at 30 per cent.

Kurtz realized the mistake. He said “that is not the graphic we are looking for. Hold off. Take that down, please.”