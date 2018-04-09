Canadian Damian Warner has good start to Commonwealth Games decathlon

GOLD COAST, Australia – Canadian Damian Warner opened the Commonwealth Games decathlon with a strong 100 metres Monday, clocking a season-best 10.29 seconds.

The 28-year-old from London, Ont., who now makes his home in Calgary, is defending champion.

Warner, whose personal best in the 100 is 10.15, was the fastest of the 12 competitors at Carrara Stadium. Pierce LePage of Whitby, Ont., ran 10.62 and Taylor Stewart of London, Ont., 11:06.

Warner then placed second in the long jump at 7.54 metres behind Australian Cedric Dubler, who posted a season-best 7.59. LePage was third at 7.44, also a season best, and Stewart ninth at 7.14.

Stewart was second in the shot put to Grenada’s Lindon Victor (15.79 metres) with a personal-best throw of 15.39. Warner, who also had a personal best, was fourth at 15.11. LePage was sixth at 13.98.

Warner is coming off a second-place heptathlon showing at the world indoor championships in Birmingham, England, losing to France’s Kevin Mayer by just five points despite setting a Canadian indoor record of 6,343 points.