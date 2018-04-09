Alaska, Delta stay on top in annual airline quality report

Researchers at Wichita State University and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on Monday released their annual rankings of U.S. airlines. Their calculations are based on government figures for on-time arrivals, mishandled bags, bumping passengers off oversold flights, and complaint rates during 2017. Each airline’s 2016 ranking is in parentheses.

1. Alaska Airlines (1)

2. Delta Air Lines (2)

3. JetBlue Airways (4)

4. Hawaiian Airlines (5)

5. Southwest Airlines (6)

6. SkyWest (7)

7. Virgin America (3)

8. United Airlines (8)

9. American (9)

10. ExpressJet (10)

11. Frontier Airlines (12)

12. Spirit Airlines (11)